ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

£1m funding to restore ancient Border Mires for nature and carbon storage

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOorI_0dqs0lCQ00

A swathe of ancient peat bogs in northern England’s “Border Mires” will be restored with the help of a £1 million Government grant, Forestry England has said.

A four-year project across 827 hectares (2,000 acres) will include work to block 15 miles of drainage ditches and removing trees to raise the water table and help the bogs to grow and lay down new peat.

It will bring a further nine ancient bogs back into good health in the Border Mires a vast area of peat with at least 52 individual sphagnum bogs in Cumbria and Northumberland, Forestry England said.

The Border Mires, which lie between Hadrian’s Wall and the Scottish border, many of them in Kielder Forest which is heavily planted with plantations, date back to the last Ice Age and were a refuge for bandits in the Middle Ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hD0R_0dqs0lCQ00
A hi tech vertical mulching machine used to remove trees to help restore another of the Border Mires in Kielder Forest (Forestry England/PA)

They are an important habitat for sphagnum moss, bog asphodel and carnivorous sundew plants, as well as dragonflies and wading birds, and lock away carbon in the peat, helping tackle climate change.

Many were partially planted with trees such as conifer plantations to meet the UK’s timber needs in the 20th century, lowering the water table and damaging the habitat, but conservation work began in the 1970s.

Previous major restoration schemes to restore the mires ran from 1996-2003 with EU funding, and from 2005-2010 supported by Government conservation agency Natural England.

The £1 million funding through the Government’s “nature for climate peatland grant scheme” will involve clearing spruce that is regenerating on areas which had previously been felled and trees being taken off another 24 hectares (60 acres) of unrestored bog land.

The Border Mires are exceptionally important for peatland conservation

Kevin May, from Forestry England, which secured the grant on behalf of a coalition of partners, said: “Working with other organisations we have been able to blaze a trail in the long-term restoration of peatland here in the Border Mires.

“We have balanced this with meeting other national objectives, such as vital woodland creation and sustainable timber production.

“With two other large-scale peatland schemes already under our belt, the outlook for these historic and fragile habitats is improving all the time.”

He said: “Modern forests are a blended mosaic of resilient open and wooded landscapes. That is exemplified by the Border Mires, which nestle within productive native and coniferous woodland.

“This vital support from the Government and Natural England will accelerate the evolution and relevance of our forests.”

Marjorie Davy, from Natural England, added: “The Border Mires are exceptionally important for peatland conservation, with extensive deposits of very deep peat that will continue to grow when the right conditions are re-established.

“The long-term absence of burning and grazing from many of the sites means that species that have been lost from most bogs elsewhere in England are still well-represented here, including Baltic bog-moss, few-flowered sedge and great sundew.

“There is much work still to do here, but this funding will build on the great work done so far to bring these ecosystems back to good health, and will set up the next chapter in the story of the restoration of this inspirational, unique and naturally carbon-rich landscape.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson: Russia planning ‘lightning war’ to take out Kyiv

Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kyiv as British staff and their families began leaving the Ukrainian capital. The Prime Minister warned President Vladimir Putin that an invasion of Ukraine would be a “disastrous step” which could see Russia bogged...
POLITICS
newschain

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it is likely to happen before the February half-term break. This will be a major boost for travel firms and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadrian
The Independent

Government ‘may fail’ on promise to restore nature under national parks plan

The government has been warned it may be acting too slowly to meet its promise to restore nature by 2030 as it unveils a plan to protect national parks, which has been more than two years in the drafting.The environment secretary, George Eustice, has set out proposals to boost nature recovery and safeguard England’s national parks, with a public consultation to seek people’s views.The scheme involves “ambitious changes to increase access to nature and ensure protected landscapes can deliver more for climate, nature, people and places for the next 70 years and beyond”.A new “national landscapes partnership” will enable people...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Border Mires bog restoration to aid climate change fight

Ancient bog lands labelled some of the UKs most important are set for further restoration work to help tackle climate change and boost biodiversity. The Border Mires lie between Hadrian's Wall and the Scottish border, spanning both Cumbria and Northumberland. The peatland, dating back to the last Ice Age, is...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Funding concern for Shropshire's areas of natural beauty

The Shropshire Hills has been selected as one area of natural beauty to receive support from the Government, but officials have raised concerns about funding. It comes after proposals were set out in the independent Landscapes Review two years ago, with the government now seeking to support Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and National Parks across the country.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Eden Project North moves step closer after Morecambe planning officials recommend approval

Major plans to build a new £125 million Eden Project North in the seaside town of Morecambe have taken a step closer after council officials recommended the project for approval.The development would see four mussel-shaped domes and an outdoor amphitheatre built around central gardens on the Lancashire resort’s Seafront Hedland.It is hoped the attraction – developed by the company behind the Eden Project in Cornwall – would help regenerate one of the UK’s most deprived coastal areas by bringing in 760,000 visitors every year. Estimates suggest it would generate some £47.3 million for the local economy.Inside, the domes will feature...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural England#Ice Age#Birds#Forestry England#Uk#The Border Mires#Scottish#Kielder Forest#Peat#Eu
unep.org

Rewilding jaguars to restore nature in the Americas

For the first time, a male jaguar has been released into the vast Iberá wetlands, paving the way for breeding in the wild. The adult jaguar (Panthera onca), named Jatobazinho, was released on the first day of 2022 by Rewilding Argentina, an heir to the legacy of Tompkins Conservation, led by Kristine Tompkins, a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Patron of Protected Areas.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Scottish site in the running to become pioneering nuclear fusion station

A nuclear fusion energy station could be built in Scotland as the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority looks to develop low carbon forms of power.The UK Government will select one of five potential locations to build the prototype fusion power plant, including a site at Ardeer, near Stevenston, on the Ayrshire coast.Other sites in contention include Goole in Yorkshire, Moorside in Cumbria, Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire and Severn Edge in Gloucestershire.Technical inspectors will make a final visit to Ardeer next week before making a site recommendation to the UK Government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in the spring.Five sites have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK pledges £3.7m for greener, more efficient ‘motorways in the sky’

The UK government has assigned £3.7m in funding for a major redesign of the UK’s airspace, in a bid to create a “greener” and more efficient network.“The new funding, on top of £5.5m in government investment announced last year, will drive forward progress in redesigning the UK’s ‘motorways in the sky’ and will benefit passengers, airports and the communities surrounding them,” said a statement from the Department for Transport.The £9.2m-total project is set to modernise the UK’s airspace for the first time since the 1950s, with ministers aiming for “faster, quieter and greener journeys by air” in the process.The UK’s...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Plea to Government to take urgent action to deal with energy crisis

Business groups have urged the Government to take urgent action to deal with the energy crisis.They wrote to the Chancellor asking him to act “decisively” to support consumers with spiralling bills and help business manage inflated costs.They said: “In doing so the Government can set the conditions for a more resilient and competitive energy system that can underpin the UK’s transition to net zero in the years ahead.“By acting now, Government and business can mitigate against the economic impacts that high wholesale energy prices for a sustained period will have.“Failure to do so could see years of higher bills, rising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy