"We have saved the UK general gaming public almost £400,000" Video games aren't cheap, and if you only have a modest source of income then buying new ones isn't something you can do regularly. There are, of course, high street stores which offer trade-ins against other titles, but the part-exhange price is almost always far less than the resell price (these stores have to turn a profit, after all), which means you can sometimes lose quite a lot of cash when trading in your expensive games for new ones.

