All Covid testing requirements for vaccinated travellers arriving into England are to be scrapped, the government has confirmed.The “day two” lateral flow test that double-jabbed arrivals must currently take after arrival will no longer be necessary from 4am on 11 February.“You will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated,” Boris Johnson told Sky News.“Thanks to the tough decisions - I think people will agree we got the big calls right - we are now moving through the Omicron wave,” added the prime minister. “So...

TRAVEL ・ 4 HOURS AGO