ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Opera Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpera Limited, a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the “Program”), which authorizes the Company’s management to execute the repurchase of...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

DQLabs Announces New SVP Revenue – Lance Keel

DQLabs.ai, an industry leading provider of augmented data management platforms and data quality, announced the addition of Lance Keel as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Lance is well known and admired as a prominent executive leader in the data management and data quality arena. His years of experience and dedication to providing leadership and direction are a valuable addition to the DQLabs team.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SoundOn Global Receives Strategic Investment From Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Mobile (TWSE: 3045) becomes the company’s 2nd largest shareholder Parties to collaborate to usher in the golden era of the audio entertainment market. SoundOn Global (SOG), Taiwan’s #1 podcast platform and the only Chinese Language hosting partner of Apple Podcast in Taiwan, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Taiwan Mobile (TSWE: 3045), Taiwan’s leading telecommunications group.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Camping World Boosts Stock Repurchase Program

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) Board of Directors has authorized a $152.7 million increase to its $225 million stock repurchase program originally approved on October 30, 2020. The increase has resulted in about $200 million remaining available for such repurchases. The company's board also extended the expiration of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Limited#The Board Of Directors#Gm#Company#Americans#Martech Interview#Vp Gm
Benzinga

Opera Shares Gain On Launch Of $50M Stock Buyback Program

Opera Ltd's (NASDAQ: OPRA) board authorized the management to execute a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024. Oslo, Norway-based Opera provides browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. Yahui Zhou, the Company's CEO, stated:...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CodeSee Announces $7M in New Funding to Address Rising Demand for Code Visualization and Understanding

Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
martechseries.com

Insticator Hires SVP of Demand Edric Chan to Oversee Demand Growth

Chan will lead the growth of Insticator’s Demand Team and the scaling of Insticator’s DSP agency and brand business. Following its successful acquisition of U.K.-based ad management company OKO and continued success and growth as the global leader in commenting and polling products, Insticator announced Edric Chan has joined the team as the company’s first Senior Vice President of Demand (SVP).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Urban-gro Stock Slightly Up On Increasing Stock Repurchase Program To $7M

Urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced Tuesday that its board of directors has authorized an increase of $2 million to the company’s existing stock repurchase program. Under the new authorization, the Colorado-based company can purchase up to $7 million shares of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ferguson reports share buyback program

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) announces that, in continuation of the share repurchase program declared on September 30, 2021, it has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker J.P. Morgan Securities PLC commencing from January 14, 2022 and ending no later than April 6, 2022. The maximum pecuniary amount allocated...
STOCKS
thebalance.com

What Is a Directed Share Program?

A company becoming publicly traded makes its shares available to the general public through an initial public offering (IPO). With a directed share program, the company can reserve a portion of those shares for employees, family members, friends, and customers at the IPO price. Firms often use a directed share program to inspire loyalty among employees by giving them a stake in the company’s success.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Zymergen debuts Automation business and shares program portfolio

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) announces a new Automation business and updated portfolio. Zymergen’s Automation business delivers proven automation technology to organizations interested in improving the throughput, efficiency, and reliability of their lab operations. Working in close partnership with its own internal experts and users, ZY's Automation team created modern, robust software...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Exclusive: Blackboxstocks Approves $2.5M Stock Repurchase Program

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders, today announced that the board of directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to $2.5 million of the company’s common stock. The repurchase plan will expire...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

Cybersecurity leader broadens management team with seasoned industry veterans responsible for revenue, finance, alliances and service delivery. PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Shoppertainment Pioneer Firework Adds Senior Executives Hailing from Google, Snap, American Express, and Albertsons to Its Leadership Team

Leading livestream ecommerce and shoppable video platform provider, Firework, announced today the addition of four key executives to its growing roster of high-profile personnel. Livestream commerce platform provider Firework announced four new appointments to its executive leadership team – Suzanne Strasser Grant, Steve Stafford, Eva Wang, and Mark Wurtzel. These...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Total Expert Appoints Chad Gaydos as President to Scale Business Operations and Accelerate Growth

Former Talkdesk and SAP senior executive brings extensive cloud, go-to-market, sales, and operations experience. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has hired Chad Gaydos as the company’s president. Gaydos will focus on scaling and enabling business operations, and executing on a plan that supports Total Expert’s impressive growth trajectory.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy