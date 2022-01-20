ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Brian returns with surprise EP Brightside

By David Renshaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Brian has released a surprise new EP titled Brightside. The four-track project includes 2021 single "New Tooth" plus "Getcho Mans" featuring Warren Hue. A video for the latter, featuring clones of Brian and Hue brawling, can be seen below. "I...

