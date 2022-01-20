Rich Brian returns with surprise EP Brightside

Piglet is the lo-fi solo project of South London-based songwriter Charlie Loane whose scrappy and melodic songs try to make sense of the world surrounding him. New song "oan," premiering today, finds Loane in an anxious state, worried about his friends and their various issues surrounding mental health, drug use, and more. Loane's tender vocals, delivered with his Belfast-born brogue, make sure the song never feels judgemental or prying, merely a pal reaching out to check on their circle. One line in particular cuts above the his and clatter of the DIY tune. It's when Loane sings: "There are nuances to wanting, there are levels to this stuff. But there are also sides and corners and edges to tumble off."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO