The president of one of Florida’s largest public universities stunned students and staff by abruptly resigning on Friday.Mark Rosenberg announced his resignation as president of Florida International University on Friday after 12 years in the role.The surprise announcement was quickly followed by a statement from Mr Rosenberg saying that his decision was prompted by a recurring health issue and concerns for his wife’s health.FIU is now searching for a permanent successor to Mr Rosenberg who joined as an assistant political science professor in 1976 just four years after the institution was founded. In 1979 he founded the highly regarded Latin...

