The Prince William County Planning Commission recently recognized former Commission Chair Bill Milne and former Commissioner Patti McKay for their service to the County. “I just want to express, on behalf of the County, but also the Planning Office, just the extreme gratitude for your kindness for your dedications and your friendship in this time that we had together,” said Prince William Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner. “On behalf of the county, thank you for your service.” Milne served six years on the commission and McKay served seven years.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO