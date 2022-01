As you age, your reactions reduce by between 2-6 milliseconds per decade. Clearly no one has told Sébastien Loeb or Ogier. Both are supposed to be retired, and Loeb is twice the age of some of his competition, yet nobody could get close to either veteran on this year’s Monte Carlo. The rally might have marked the arrival of a new generation of cars, but the drivers of the old guard held firm.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO