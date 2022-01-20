ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emyr Huws: Colchester United move was right time to end ‘sabbatical’

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmyr Huws says the time was right to end his year-long football 'sabbatical' after returning with Colchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder played his first game since leaving Ipswich Town last season as the struggling U's lost 3-2 at Sutton on Tuesday. Huws told BBC Radio Essex: "It was a...

www.bbc.co.uk

