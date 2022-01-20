ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes for success: Adapt fave dishes for plant-based ‘meats’

By KATIE WORKMAN, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals. One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found from grocery store...

BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

From tacos to wings, learning to cook with plant-based meats

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
RECIPES
vegnews.com

Vegan Versus Plant-Based: Is There a Difference?

What’s the difference between vegan and plant-based? It depends on who you ask. Unlike some dietary identifiers such as gluten-free or dairy-free, the terms “vegan” and “plant-based” carry a vast array of interpretations. However, within this Venn diagram of dietary qualifiers, there is a general consensus. Here is everything you need to know about what it means to be vegan, plant-based, and everything in between.
FOOD & DRINKS
leoweekly.com

When Even KFC Gets Faux Chik’n, Plant-Based Meat’s Time Has Come

If you still think the recent wave of faux meats made from plants is just a passing fad that won’t last, consider this: Last week, KFC rolled out Beyond Meat’s new meatless chicken nuggets for a short-term test at all 4,000 U.S. shops, boxed not in the traditional red but a tasteful environmental green.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Dessert Jars

Petit Pot is gaining popularity for its delicious plant-based dessert jars which are compact and healthy. Utilizing only simple and organic ingredients, the brand's range of delicious treats enables guilt-free indulgence. The plant-based dessert jar range by Petit Pot includes Oatmilk Chocolate, Vanilla Rice Pudding, and Dark Chocolate. The first...
FOOD & DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

How to adopt a plant-based diet

As we arrive in January, it's highly likely that you might be feeling a little over-indulged and groggy after Christmas. Like many, your New Year's Resolutions might involve eating more healthily, doing more exercise or just generally improving your lifestyle - but with so many varieties of diets and styles of workout to choose from, it's hard to know what's actually worth doing and which are just fads.
DIETS
Kansas City Star

Beyond Beyond Meat: Burger King’s New Take on a Plant-Based Sandwich

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report and Impossible Foods sell plant-based burgers designed to mimic meat. They offer fake hamburger patties made of plants that "bleed" like traditional burgers which, in theory, should appeal to people who want beef, but might consider making a healthier choice. That's...
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Globe

Recipe: Lighten the classic dish and shorten the cooking time with chicken cacciatore 2.0

Hearty dishes we might crave on a freezing night don't have to be heavy. Chicken cacciatore ("hunter-style" chicken) often is. Traditionally made with skin-on chicken thighs, sometimes with prosciutto or bacon in the pot, the Italian classic is served with a long-simmered sauce. To lighten cacciatore, use skinless, boneless chicken breasts, which also shorten the cooking time, and instead of the meaty additions you usually see, replace them with fresher flavors -- olives, capers, rosemary, sage, and basil. Once the breasts are browned and the seasonings are in the pan, you only need to cook the chicken for 15 to 20 minutes. The dish is ideal with polenta or pasta, but if you really want to go all 2.0, serve this cacciatore with steamed spinach or a lightly dressed arugula salad.
RECIPES
San Diego Business Journal

Jensen Meat Donates 25 Tons of Plant-Based Patties to Feeding San Diego

Local nonprofit Feeding San Diego has received its largest food donation to date from San Diego-based. Jensen announced in late December that the company is donating 500,000 pounds of its new plant-based patties to the local hunger relief organization to be distributed throughout San Diego County by Feeding San Diego and its community partners, which include faith-based organizations, food pantries and other nonprofits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thebeet.com

Our 7 Most Popular Plant-Based Soup Recipes

One of winter's simple pleasures is cozying up with your favorite soup, ditching the spoon, and sipping from the side of the bowl when no one is looking. There's no better time to stir the pot than now since record-breaking temperatures have dropped below 10 degrees in the Northeast, and snowfall is expected. With this list, we're prepping you for your best soup moments.
RECIPES

