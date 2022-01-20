Recipes for success: Adapt fave dishes for plant-based ‘meats’

Hearty dishes we might crave on a freezing night don't have to be heavy. Chicken cacciatore ("hunter-style" chicken) often is. Traditionally made with skin-on chicken thighs, sometimes with prosciutto or bacon in the pot, the Italian classic is served with a long-simmered sauce. To lighten cacciatore, use skinless, boneless chicken breasts, which also shorten the cooking time, and instead of the meaty additions you usually see, replace them with fresher flavors -- olives, capers, rosemary, sage, and basil. Once the breasts are browned and the seasonings are in the pan, you only need to cook the chicken for 15 to 20 minutes. The dish is ideal with polenta or pasta, but if you really want to go all 2.0, serve this cacciatore with steamed spinach or a lightly dressed arugula salad.

