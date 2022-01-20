Hath Drop Proggy Death Metal Ripper,”Lithopaedic”

In 2018, Long Island progressive death-metal band Monochromatic Black threw down the gauntlet with a video for their debut single, “The Herd,” announcing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. The following year, they released their first EP, Pneuma, to considerable acclaim: it’s an intense, versatile, and strikingly assured burst of brutality that hit like a progressive deathcore derecho and left me wanting more. Last fall’s full-length Vicissitude has scratched that itch for sure. Guitarists John Gribbin and Dan Rivera, bassist Arthur Erb, and drummer Eddie DeCesare build a majestic, ever-changing foundation atop which singer Tanya Beickert can stretch out, switching between deep growls, mountain-lion screams, ethereal clean vocals, and anything else a song’s atmosphere calls for. Monochromatic Black’s music maintains a tension between high-tech and primal while leaving room for windy, fatalistic romanticism—though they never allow it to linger for long.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO