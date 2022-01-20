ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Hath Drop Proggy Death Metal Ripper,”Lithopaedic”

By Vince Neilstein
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my personal favorite up and coming bands from the death metal realm, Hath, have dropped a brand new single and video, “Lithopaedic.” It’s an absolute ripper of a song that distills the visceral...

