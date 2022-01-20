Letter: Nuclear weapons still a threat

The Pentagon has announced that it placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness” as the White House said it is refining any plans to find a solution to Russia escalating tensions with Ukraine.Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said the Defense Department continues to support diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation, amid fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbour. About 125,000 Russian troops have been posted on the border of Ukraine.“As the president has said, even as we continue to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue, we must also increase readiness,” Mr Kirby said. As such, Mr Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
