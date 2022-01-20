ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Nuclear weapons still a threat

By Georgia Davis, Hillsboro, Ore. Published:
 5 days ago

Many in my generation see the nuclear issue as something from a bygone era. But the nuclear threat is alive and well and so is government spending for it. In 2021, the National Defense Authorization Act allotted $16 billion for...

AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
sunnysidesun.com

Guest Column: Nuclear weapons illegal one year

The corporate-military-political complex that continues to renew the arsenals of the nine nuclear nations represents a colossal failure of imagination. Everyone knows that a nuclear war cannot be won, that the weapons are strategically useless, and that they are a catastrophic world-ending accident waiting to happen. Everyone knows that the...
MILITARY
ABQJournal

A look at the history, and the future, of US nuclear weapons

Many historians conclude that World War I occurred almost haphazardly when, in 1914, European leaders made decisions whose tragic consequences they did not foresee. On Oct. 8, former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz made a presentation to the Albuquerque International Association. Remembering World War I history and considering the present state of international relations, Moniz posed the question: “Are We Sleepwalking Toward the Nuclear Precipice.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: Like King, stand strong against war, nuclear weapons

Another Martin Luther King Jr. Day is upon us — along with the first anniversary on Jan. 22 of the day the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons went into force. These events are linked, as Dr. King clearly and repeatedly stated his objections to nuclear weaponry. In...
MILITARY
Recorder

Seeking a world without nuclear weapons

Jan. 22 is the one-year anniversary of the U.N. Treaty on the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons entering into force as international law. Today, 59 countries have ratified the Treaty on the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, with several more countries on the verge of doing the same. The importance of this cannot be overstated. With more and more countries outlawing everything to do with nuclear weapons, it becomes increasingly harder for the nine countries possessing these weapons to defend their continued existence.
GREENFIELD, MA
lacatholicworker.org

Prophetic Pastoral Letter on Nuclear Disarmament

With deep gratitude for Santa Fe, New Mexico Archbishop John Wester’s incredible prophetic pastoral letter on nuclear disarmament, “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace,” that was released on January 11. Here are links to a January 12 NATIONAL CATHOLIC REPORTER piece about the letter and the PDF of the entire PASTORAL LETTER. Also, STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT for the pastoral letter from Pax Christi, USA. Below is the summary.
SANTA FE, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

US puts 8,500 troops on alert as Biden ‘refining plans for all scenarios’

The Pentagon has announced that it placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness” as the White House said it is refining any plans to find a solution to Russia escalating tensions with Ukraine.Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said the Defense Department continues to support diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation, amid fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbour. About 125,000 Russian troops have been posted on the border of Ukraine.“As the president has said, even as we continue to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue, we must also increase readiness,” Mr Kirby said. As such, Mr Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
MILITARY
Lancaster Online

Need diplomacy, not more weapons [letter]

A recent letter writer thanked U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin for his Christmas gift blocking the “massive welfare-without-work and socialist bills” comprising the “Build Back Better” program, which would bring much needed jobs and change to Americans who I believe have suffered decades of income stagnation and inequality at the hands of conservative policymakers (“Thank you, Sen. Manchin,” Dec. 22).
LANCASTER, PA
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
Reading Eagle

Letter: Biden administration is real threat to America

This administration is a bigger threat to our republic than any outside forces. They keep talking about Jan. 6, 2021, but I never hear about the coup that Democrats laid on President Donald Trump for four years. Throughout his term the liberals tried to discredit and cast doubt on everything...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

