Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Increase to 286,000

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 4 days ago

Note: This report is for the BLS January reference week. In the week ending January 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 286,000, an increase...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Augusta Free Press

Continued Virginia unemployment claims at pre-pandemic levels

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that the number of continued claims fell to pre-pandemic levels during the most recent filing week. For the filing week ending Jan. 15, continued weeks claimed totaled 7,059, which was a decrease of 1,131 claims from...
calculatedriskblog.com

Thursday: Existing Home Sales, Unemployment Claims, Philly Fed Mfg

• At 8:30 AM ET, The initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for 230 thousand initial claims. • Also at 8:30 AM, the Philly Fed manufacturing survey for January. The consensus is for a reading of 23.0, up from 15.4. • At 10:00 AM, Existing...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, likely as a winter wave of COVID-19 infections disrupted business activity, which could constrain job growth this month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased to a seasonally adjusted 286,000 for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

There were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected. In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks. There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed last week's print of 231,000 (revised up from 230K) and was well above consensus market expectations for 220,000. Continued claims in the week ending on January 8 also came in higher than expected at 1635K versus expectations for a more modest rise to 1580K from 1551K the week before. The insured unemployment rate rose slightly to 1.2% from 1.1%.
ECONOMY
corpmagazine.com

First-Time Unemployment Claims Climb Back to 230,000

First-time claims for unemployment assistance from American workers fell steadily over the last few months, dipping below 200,000 (the lowest in 50 years) in November and December. That streak ended last week, when some 230,000 U.S. workers filed such claims, according to statistics released by the Labor Department Thursday. According...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Unemployment Insurance Claims Rise

Initial claims for unemployment insurance across the U.S. were 286,000 for the week ending Jan. 15, 2022, on a seasonally adjusted basis. This represented an increase of 55,000 (23.8%) from the revised figure for the prior week. It also was 27.1% higher than the estimate of 225,000 compiled by Dow Jones, as well as the highest figure since the week ending Oct. 16, 2021.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Hotels: Occupancy Rate Down 16% Compared to Same Week in 2019

From CoStar: STR: US Hotel Occupancy Dips Below 50% for Second Week of January. U.S. weekly hotel occupancy worsened in comparison with pre-pandemic levels, according to STR‘s latest data through Jan. 15. January 9-15, 2022 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. • Occupancy: 48.8% (-16.3%) • Average daily...
INDUSTRY
calculatedriskblog.com

MBA: Mortgage Applications Increase in Latest Weekly Survey

Mortgage applications increased 2.3 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending January 14, 2022. ... The Refinance Index decreased 3 percent from the previous week and was 49 percent lower than the same week...
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Housing Starts Increased to 1.702 million Annual Rate in December

From the Census Bureau: Permits, Starts and Completions. Privately‐owned housing starts in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,702,000. This is 1.4 percent above the revised November estimate of 1,678,000 and is 2.5 percent (±13.8 percent)* above the December 2020 rate of 1,661,000. Single‐family housing starts in December were at a rate of 1,172,000; this is 2.3 percent below the revised November figure of 1,199,000. The December rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 524,000.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Real Estate Newsletter Articles this Week

At the Calculated Risk Real Estate Newsletter this week:. • 1.44 million Total Housing Completions in 2021 including Manufactured Homes Most since 2007. • Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 6.18 million in December Inventory down 14.2% year-over-year. • December Housing Starts: Most Housing Units Under Construction Since 1973 Housing Starts Increased...
REAL ESTATE

