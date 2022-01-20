ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

By Associated Press
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. In...

WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
Radar Online.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Surrenders Fight To Keep Sealed The Names Of 8 High-Profile John Does Mentioned In Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Lawsuit Ahead Of Prince Andrew's Trial

Virginia Roberts Giuffre – the alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew – is celebrating a win in court after Maxwell put down her dukes and surrendered her fight to keep sealed a seven-year-old lawsuit that details "vast swathes of information," including the names of eight high-profile John Does.
portasouthjetty.com

Let’s out men in Maxwell- Epstein case

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is not and should not be the end of the story. While Maxwell has been held accountable for her actions, the men who engaged in these encounters with underage girls have not, at least not yet. […]
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
Ok Magazine

Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Was A 'Victim' Of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend has shared her thoughts on Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction. As previously reported by OK!, the socialite was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking-related changes last month. The Duke of York's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey spoke about her relationship with Ghislaine on Lorraine on Tuesday, January...
Telegraph

I believe Ghislaine will name names – history has shown what a desperate Maxwell is capable of

Now what for Ghislaine Maxwell? As a documentary producer who investigated her for five years, I still don’t think she realises how horrible she is. Throughout her trial, which I attended each day, she seemed to me almost detached or indifferent to the gravity of the proceedings unfolding in grim detail – emerging each morning in the courtroom as though she was arriving for a cocktail party. (Except none of her rich friends bothered to show up.)
Ghislaine Maxwell no longer fighting to keep names sealed from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit

Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer fighting to hide information – including eight names – from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against her, her lawyers say.Lawyers for Ms Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her, have long fought to unseal the names of eight “John Does” mentioned in their 2015 civil lawsuit. Maxwell’s attorneys pushed back, but on Thursday they appeared to give up the fight.“After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,” one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Laura Menninger, wrote to Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday.This is a breaking news story. More to follow
OK! Magazine

What The Court Never Heard: The Full Unedited Story Of The Lives Of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

Now that Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking charges for her role in recruiting teenage girls as sex slaves for her predator boyfriend —read for the first time the full and unedited story behind his sick life and mysterious death in the new book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
