Newark, NJ

Missing Newark Boy Found Unharmed

By Cecilia Levine
 6 days ago
Julian Polanco Photo Credit: Newark PD

An 11-year-old Newark boy has been found unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dr. E. Alma Flagg Elementary School student was last seen around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Parker Street Tuesday.

He is 5’9,’’ weighs 98 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair, and a light brown complexion. He was wearing a black coat, light green basketball shorts, a purple shirt, and black sneakers.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

