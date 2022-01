KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is our “pick of the week”, with the best look and feel, due to a couple of cold front moving in this week. Monday is our warmest day in awhile and all week, as we top out around 50 degrees. That’s just above average, but to get there we do have more wind. There is a southwesterly breeze between 5 and 15 mph today, and occasionally gusts around 25 mph. It’s a mostly sunny day, with some extra clouds at times.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO