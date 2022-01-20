On Location: Rostraver Ice Garden

Q. How do we determine which crape myrtle we want to purchase? There are so many available. A. Determine how tall you want it to be and what color you want the flowers to be and then seek out a variety with those characteristics at your favorite nursery. You also want a variety that is aphid- and mildew-resistant. The nursery should have a list of the selections and the characteristics. If you get a selection that grows to the height that you want, you don’t need to do much pruning.

