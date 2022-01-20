Could The 9-1-1 Franchise Expand After Lone Star? Here's What Fox's Entertainment Head Thinks

Since the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star — a spin-off of Fox’s flagship 9-1-1 which premiered in 2018 — the majority of the spin-off has revolved around Rob Lowe and his character Owen Strand, the experienced Captain of the newly-minted 126 fire station in Austin, Texas. Along with his son TK (Ronen Rubenstein), Owen’s first task upon moving to Texas is putting together a new firehouse with new employees from various walks of life — Marjan (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), and Mateo (Julian Works), for instance. As someone who was on the frontlines when the towers fell on 9/11, Owen is respected and has quite a powerful voice, even though he has just moved from New York City to Austin and is, essentially, starting over. His concerns have almost always been quickly addressed, his instincts trusted, and everyone puts all of their faith in him.
