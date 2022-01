It feels like a distant memory now, but before Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes duked it on Sunday night, turning the last two minutes of regulation into a brain-frying athletic spectacle only tangentially resembling football, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a miracle of their own. Granted, they coughed up a 24-point second-half lead to Tom Brady’s Bucs, but with the chips down and the game tied, Stafford came up huge, sending the Rams to the NFC title game and Brady, perhaps, to the big shower in the sky.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO