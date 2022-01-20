ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mixon: I feel like we’ve yet to play our best football

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals had to sweat out a late rally by the Raiders but still advanced to the Divisional round after a solid performance to beat Las Vegas. But now a road playoff game awaits the club, as Cincinnati will play Tennessee on Saturday. The Bengals have never won a road playoff...

NBC Sports

Bengals elevate Trent Taylor from practice squad

Wide receiver Trent Taylor has been promoted from the practice squad to the Bengals’ active roster for each of the team’s last five games and the streak will continue this weekend. The Bengals announced that they have promoted Taylor ahead of their divisional round game against the Titans.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning. For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback. That narrative has been mostly pushed away...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jim Caldwell: I didn’t turn down interviews with Raiders, Vikings

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell issued a statement on Saturday morning responding to a report about his interest in a pair of head coaching interviews. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported this week that Caldwell declined the chance to interviews with the Raiders and Vikings about their vacancies. Caldwell said that report is incorrect.
NFL

