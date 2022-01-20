UI students named to president’s list for fall 2021 semester

From academics, athletics, and activism to protest, public service, and parties, this exhibition from the University of Iowa Libraries celebrates student life on campus. We Are Hawkeyes presents snippets of the student experience at Iowa from throughout the university's history and features a sampling of historical documents and objects from the University Archives and Iowa Women's Archives. The exhibit explores the Iowa Memorial Union as a center of activity, the performing arts as a source of vibrancy, and military service and Greek life as time-honored traditions. Decades of student publications and glimpses of social and political activism are seen throughout, demonstrating the diversity of student voices on campus.

