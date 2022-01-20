ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UI students named to president’s list for fall 2021 semester

Cover picture for the articleMore than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester. The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have...

UI president issues spring semester Covid update

University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson has issued an update on the school’s spring semester plans relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wilson says school officials received guidance from the Board of Regents indicating the UI is expected to engage in a “face-to-face environment” this semester. She acknowledges the news is welcome to some but discouraging for others. Wilson encouraged both sides to put their differences aside and work together as Hawkeyes.
We Are Hawkeyes: Celebrating 175 Years of Student Life at the University of Iowa

From academics, athletics, and activism to protest, public service, and parties, this exhibition from the University of Iowa Libraries celebrates student life on campus. We Are Hawkeyes presents snippets of the student experience at Iowa from throughout the university's history and features a sampling of historical documents and objects from the University Archives and Iowa Women's Archives. The exhibit explores the Iowa Memorial Union as a center of activity, the performing arts as a source of vibrancy, and military service and Greek life as time-honored traditions. Decades of student publications and glimpses of social and political activism are seen throughout, demonstrating the diversity of student voices on campus.
