The Nashville Predators have experienced a humbling start to 2022. After starting the year 5-0-0, defeating the likes of the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, and Colorado Avalanche, they appeared to be in great form and up to the task of a difficult month ahead. Unfortunately for John Hynes and his club, a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 13 would offset a string of losses, kicking off a run of 0-3-1, including a devastating loss to divisional rival St. Louis Blues.

