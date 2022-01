In the years that the pandemic has persisted, there have been those of us have decried any sort talk in comedy about COVID-19 or any of its devastating effects, no matter how funny, in theory, comedians could make it. Of course, so much of comedy of any kind is derived from personal experience and why wouldn’t comedians talk about the they’re through with the rest of the 7 and change billion people on the planet?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO