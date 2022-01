Some like it hot. Food that is. And what better way to turn up the heat on whatever you want to have a kick than hot sauce, right?. According to a survey from Instacart conducted by The Harris Poll, 74% of Americans prefer hot sauce with their food. The survey found 45% put hot sauce on their food once a week or more. More than 2,000 U.S. adults were part of the survey.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO