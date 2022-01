A new report from 3PL Central gives insight to the year ahead for 3PLs, where demand planning will become exceedingly important during continued disruptions that are unlikely to disappear this year. The fifth annual state of third-party logistics industry report also reveals that 79% of 3PLs grew order volumes last year. However, this growth could've been significantly more if it were not the infamous disruptions, which cost the economy in the United States $228 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO