Life-altering events such as an illness or the passing of a family member, friend, or other types of losses impact our emotional and mental health. This year, I have friends who have fallen ill with COVID for the second time around. I have friends whose bosses are being less than understanding about employees taking time off due to illness or quarantining. Most of us have dealt with loss and change in our lives over the last couple of years. Life does not stop for anyone, but it does end.

