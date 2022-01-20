ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Team USA to dress in groundbreaking insulation technology

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Team USA Bobsledder Aja Evans is eager to wear Ralph Lauren's...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

Venus Williams celebrates Virgil Abloh

Sports and entertainment stars remember Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2022 runway presentation of late designer's final collection (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c6523272213042c2bc40854ff05acedb.
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

Nina Dobrev on recreating Boston in South Africa for 'Redeeming Love', Cowen mourns safari

Nina Dobrev on enjoying the 'dynamic' set in South Africa, Abigail Cowen mourns her canceled safari due to Covid-19 Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9d8cf121556a4a9390a4293c999be42f.
WORLD
Footwear News

Dior Unveils Birkenstock Collaboration at Fall 2022 Men’s Show in Paris

Birkenstock’s fashion domination continues, this time with Dior, which unveiled a collaboration with the comfort footwear brand at its fall ’22 men’s collection runway show Friday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones worked with two of fashion’s favorite Birkenstock silhouettes, the iconic Arizona and the Boston clog to reimagine two new styles for the collab: the Tokio clog and the Milano sandal. Both are done in a “Dior gray,” echoing the color palette of the men’s fall ’22 show. Done in a gray felt with suede accents and tipping, the Tokio comes with a floral embroidery done...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Times-Herald

Christina Aguilera returns to Latin roots with 'La Fuerza'

Pop star Christina Aguilera talks about “La Fuerza,” her first Spanish-language production in more than 20 years. The six-song EP includes the singles “Pa Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada,” along with a new collaboration with Ozuna and more. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The State of the Red Carpet: Why Brands Are No Longer Banking on Awards Season

Between postponed awards shows, outright cancellations and the return of virtual film festivals and premieres, in-person events are again being dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 surge. To start, after a year of controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s membership and nominations process, the Golden Globes were held with no audience and no red carpet, and no one seemed to notice. Then the Grammys were moved from its original Jan. 31 date due to coronavirus concerns, and the ceremony will now take place in Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles in April. Sundance Film Festival shifted to online while the Palm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Insulation#Sustainably#Ap Archive
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna wearing a football shirt as a dress is a total vibe

Rihanna stepped out over the weekend and looked ready for date night in a sporty-glam look. The Fenty Beauty mogul was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, for a dinner at Peasant in New York City and opted for a nonchalant yet (predictably) fierce get-up. The 33-year-old wore the £124Martine Rose Supersized Football Top as a dress with diamante-wrap Amina Muaddi sandals, £500 Miu Miu ski gloves, an ‘R’ initial embroidered cap and mega crystal drop earrings. She wrapped up in an oversized bright red puffer and matched her lippie to it while coordinating her pastel eyeshadow to her football shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Makes Workouts Look Chic in a Black Thermal Top, APL Leggings and Sleek Sneakers

Sofia Richie knows how to look stylish, even at the gym. In a new photo posted on her Instagram story today, the media personality poses alongside fitness guru Megan Roup. In the quick snap, the daughter of Lionel Richie sported an athleisure look that included a long-sleeve seamless black top featuring a white zipper closure that covered her neck. The model pulled her blond hair back in a loose ponytail and opted for subtle accessories, which were small diamond stud earrings. Richie paired her top with black leggings from APL. The leggings included a red and white design below one knee and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Tyler, The Creator Soundtracks Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show

Tyler, The Creator provided the music for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, which debuted on Thursday (Jan. 20) in Paris. The showing presented the final collection Virgil Abloh designed for the luxury brand before his unexpected death in November 2021 at the age of 41, which shocked fans and rocked the fashion industry. On Twitter, a fan asked the “WUSYANAME” rapper if he composed the soundtrack for the runway show to which Tyler, The Creator responded with a simple “bingo” confirming his involvement in the event. bingo https://t.co/iYBbsHHqOa — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 20, 2022 The Grammy Award-winning rapper also...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Does Skater Style in Adidas Puffer, Sweatpants & White Sneakers

Rosé, one-fourth of K-pop girl group Blackpink, showed her sporty side in a new photo dump. The “On The Ground” singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, where she wore light gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with an Adidas Originals puffer jacket. The sporty outerwear featured a black color palette, as well as a hood and Adidas’ signature trefoil accent. The star, who also shared clips and photos of herself skateboarding, completed her look with a black beanie and face mask. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) When it came to shoes, the “How You...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Isabel Marant, Junn.J, OAMC & More Debut Collections in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Isabel Marant Channels Kurt Cobain in Fall Collection PARIS: Crafted from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics, the Isabel Marant’s fall 2022 men’s collection is nonchalant. As a nod...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Have Surfaced

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style is returning to sneaker stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature basketball shoe in the original “Playoffs” colorway, a style that debuted in 1997. Jordan Brand confirmed in December that the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be returning in February as part of the brand’s spring 2022 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the shoe’s 25th anniversary. The sneaker will release in conjunction with this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy