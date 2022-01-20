ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

51-year-old woman bit another woman before SWAT standoff in Spring Neighborhood, deputies say

 5 days ago

SWAT officers have detained a woman accused of barricading herself inside a home in the Spring area after biting someone.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 27900 block of Augusta View Drive around 3 a.m. for a firearm disturbance call.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that there were four adults living in the home, and three of them got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Deputies said at one point, a 51-year-old woman bit a 48-year-old woman.

After that, Lt. Scott Spencer said the 51-year-old got a gun and pointed it at the other three adults in the home.

Thankfully, Spencer said the three other adults were able to get out of the home safely.

A 51-year-old homeowner and his 24-year-old daughter live in the home with the 51-year-old suspect and the 48-year-old woman, Spencer said. The relationship between the two other adult women is unknown.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the 51-year-old came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

No shots were fired during the altercation, deputies said.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

