ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Safe Streets Worker Among 3 Slain In Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUiKS_0dqrpaD200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Safe Streets worker was among three victims slain Wednesday night in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore , officials said.

The deadly shooting sparked immediate outcry from Baltimore officials, including Mayor Brandon Scott. Saying “enough is enough,” the mayor called for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“We cannot and will not allow violence to continue to plague our city,” Scott said in a statement. “Our Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line day in and day out because they believe in a better future for our city.”

The shooting unfolded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East Monument Street and North Montford Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene and three others were rushed to area hospitals. Two of them did not survive, but the fourth shooting victim was expected to survive.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison lamented the tragedy, saying Safe Streets workers routinely step in to prevent and resolve the type of violence seen Wednesday night.

Harrison vowed that police would do everything in their power to catch those responsible.

“We are dedicating every available resource to finding and apprehending the cowardly perpetrators of this act,” the commissioner said.

The city’s Safe Streets program was adopted as part of an effort to head off gun violence through “violence interrupters,” or people trained in conflict resolution, counseling, and mentorship. The program has been in place since 2007.

Wednesday’s victim marks the third Safe Streets worker killed in Baltimore in recent years, according to records compiled by WJZ.

Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said Baltimore must do better.

“We are heartbroken and angered by the news that another one of our own, a member of the Safe Streets family, was tragically taken from us during tonight’s quadruple shooting in East Baltimore,” Jackson said. “We lost a brother, a villager, who was doing his job and nothing more.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Three Men Killed In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Violence Interrupter Remembered For Peacekeeping Efforts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Safe Streets member’s death is drawing new attention to what the city mayor calls a “plague”: gun violence. On Saturday afternoon, program members, friends, family, and officials gathered to honor the life and work of DaShawn McGrier. “We have to look into the mirror and say ‘we need to be better.’ That’s why you’re going to see me supporting this Safe Streets work,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “I’m never going to shy away from that. I’m going to embrace it.” McGrier, a young father, mentor, and soon-to-be graduate of a welding trade school was one of four men shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Shot In Attempted Robbery In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda, where they found the victim shot in the leg, Baltimore Police said. The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the area when two people tried to rob him. The victim told police he tried to run away, but after hearing a popping sound, he realized he had been shot. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Find Man Shot Dead Inside Vacant House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times inside a vacant house, authorities said Friday. Officers called to a possible break-in in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday found the victim’s decomposing body inside the dwelling, police said. The body was removed from the house and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. An autopsy found the person had been shot four times in the head and upper body, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Report Shows Most Kids Who Died In Baltimore Were Homicide Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report found that homicides were the leading cause of death among children in Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott made public the findings of the Child Fatality Review Report on Friday, which examined 208 child fatality cases over the span of five years. Of those, 69 children were murdered, according to the report, which was produced by the Baltimore City Child Fatality Review Team. The report noted that those children killed were predominantly vulnerable infants and teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17. The teenagers who were killed typically had a history of struggling in school and were...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Help IDing Man Sought In West Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police released surveillance images in hopes the public can help them identify a man sought in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday in West Baltimore. The surveillance images provided by Baltimore Police appear to show a man with a bicycle who is dressed in a hooded, dark-colored winter jacket and black pants. His face is obscured. Investigators want to speak with the man about a deadly shooting that unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to police. Officers called to a shooting in that area about 2 p.m. found a man shot multiple times. The unnamed shooting victim died of his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individual pictured in the photos is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 15, Missing From Parkville Since Friday, Baltimore County Police Say

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy missing since Friday. Chamaur Lawrence was last seen in the 1300 block of Halstead Road at about 5 p.m. carrying a red duffel bag and a blue Under Armour book bag, police said. Chamaur is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” in white letters printed on it. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-0200.   #Missing 15-Year-old Chamaur Lawrence – 5’7” 135 lbs – wearing blue jeans & black hoodie w/ “Champion” written in white letters – carrying red duffle bag & blue under armour book bag. Last seen around 5 p.m. in 1300 block Halstead Rd., 21234. If located call 911 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/RWLFm9w8QY — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 21, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed & Man Seriously Injured In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Friday afternoon shooting in northern Baltimore left a woman dead and a man injured, authorities said. Officers called to a shooting near Oakland Avenue and York Road shortly before 1 p.m. found the pair shot inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

‘Tremendous Loss’ Violence Prevention Worker Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young father who worked for a violence prevention program was among three killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore. Memorial to the victims of last night’s quadruple shooting on E. Monument #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/lCR4C18Tup — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 20, 2022 Rapid gunfire that witnesses said sounded like it came from an automatic weapon rang out just before 7:30pm at Monument and Port Streets. In all, four people were shot. WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren confirmed that DaShawn McGrier was among the deceased. He is a violence interrupter who was on duty with the Safe Streets program at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Members Of Safe Streets Plan To Honor DaShawn McGrier On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Safe Streets will gather Saturday at noon to remember DaShawn McGrier, a young father who worked with the anti-violence program. They plan to meet at the site of the mass shooting that took three lives Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Monument Street, just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital. One victim survived the shooting and no arrests have been made. Councilman Antonio Glover remembered McGrier as a person who “gave back to his community. But as a result of him giving back to his community, he lost his life.” Glover is calling for tougher penalties for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspicious Death Of Woman Sparks Investigation In Frederick County

GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found lying on a road in Green Valley, according to a statement from the office. Deputies initially responded to a report of an unresponsive woman was lying in the 3100 block of Pheasant Run around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to the statement. First responders performed life-saving measures on the woman. She went into cardiac arrest en route to Frederick Health Hospital, where she died, authorities said. Deputies will not identify the woman until they have notified her next of kin. There are no suspects in custody, according to authorities. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the office at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-007263. If you want to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Thursday afternoon on North Avenue in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Gun Violence#Crime Stoppers#Wjz#Shotspotter#Safe Streets
CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore Gas Station Targeted In Attempted ATM Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft early Friday at a Northwest Baltimore gas station. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the Exxon gas station on Reisterstown Road near West Northern Parkway, Baltimore Police said. Officers found the front of the business was damaged and the ATM had been tampered with. Employees told investigators the suspects showed up in a yellow-colored work van and tried unsuccessfully to remove the cash machine. The group fled emptyhanded before officers arrived. Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved. This mark’s the latest in a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts that have played out in recent months across Baltimore and the surrounding counties.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Attorney General’s Office Investigating Death Of Man In Custody At Centreville State Police Barrack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating a death of a man held in custody at the Maryland State Police barrack in Centreville Friday. State Police troopers arrested a man just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Route 301 near Millington for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and took him to the Centreville barrack, police said. He was conscious and answered questions at the time of the arrest, police said. His identity was not released. About two hours after arriving at the barrack, the man, who was in a cell, began to exhibit unspecified signs of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Student Shot At Montgomery County School, Suspect In Custody

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A student was shot at a Maryland high school Friday afternoon, prompting an hourslong lockdown, authorities said. A suspect was in custody. A male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School in Rockville, Montgomery County police said in a tweet. School officials said in the late afternoon that the school had been deemed safe by authorities and dismissal would begin. Earlier, television footage had shown numerous squad cars on the scene and officers entering the building. The injured student was taken to a hospital, police said. A letter to parents from the school principal said the wounded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition After Columbia Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while on a footpath in Columbia, Howard County Police said Thursday. On Wednesday about 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the path near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. Investigators do not have any identifying information about the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to all 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Head-On Crash With Street Sweeper In Rosedale Saturday

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a head-on crash with a street sweeper in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said. Dennis L. Johnson Jr. was driving a sports utility vehicle westbound on Pulaski Highway near Contractors Road about 12:30 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the street sweeper at about 12:30 a.m., police said. Johnson was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the street sweeper was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. The department’s crash team is working to determine the cause of the crash.  
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Wrist In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot late Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Penhurst and Granada avenues, where they found the man shot in the wrist, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is the 34th non-deadly shooting this year in Baltimore, which has also seen 16 homicides. That’s compared to 27 shootings and 12 homicides this time last year. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-246 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 62, Dies After Crash In Baltimore County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man died of his injuries after a crash Thursday evening in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. on Pulaski Highway near where it meets Rossville Boulevard, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said a Nissan Altima was heading east on Pulaski Highway when it left the road, veered into a parking lot and struck a parked Honda Accord. The Nissan’s driver, 62-year-old Ralph Gipprich, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cycle Of Crime In Baltimore Highlights BPD Shortcomings, Judge Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore continues to confront a cycle of violent crime under by a police department in need of reform, according to U.S. District Court Judge James Bredar. Bredar made his comments during a virtual hearing about the Baltimore consent decree on Jan. 20. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Deputy Commissioner Jim Gillis, Baltimore City Police chief legal counsel Lisa Walden, Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan, and Michael Bromwich among others participated in the virtual hearing. Bromwich led an independent report into the corrupt actions of the Gun Trace Task Force on behalf of Steptoe & Johnson LLP, which was made public...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy