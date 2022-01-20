Bridgeport Art Center To Host Exhibit Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of the National Women’s Caucus For Art

CHICAGO (CBS) — A major art exhibit celebrating 50 years of women is set to debut in Bridgeport tomorrow.

Despite hurdles with shipping and other pandemic problems, the show will go on, using the voices of over 40 women artists from around the world.

Morning Insider Marissa Parra takes us inside to show the message behind it all.

The question isn’t if these walls can talk, the question is are you listening?

“Our exhibit represents some of the past and the future of where we’d like things to go,” said Laurie Talbot Hall, an artist and volunteer with National Women’s Caucus for Art.

In a language that transcends linguistic barriers, the Bridgeport Art Center’s newest exhibit tells the story of women.

It was just over 50 years ago, in 1970, when thousands of women across the country went on strike for equality. Two years later, the National Women’s Caucus for Art was born.

“We’ve moved the goal post. We have a broader world,” said vice president Noreen Dean Dresser.

Moving the goal post means the work isn’t done.

One study by Artnet and In Other Words claims that between 2008 and 2018, women made up just 14% of art exhibitions throughout the country’s 26 largest museums.

“Our mission is to create community and dialogue,” Hall said.

Driving the conversation forward at this exhibit are women artists from age 14 to 70.

“You’re seeing a cross section of America, where we are today versus 50 years ago,” artist and volunteer Kelly Matthews said.

Hours of artwork, to tell the story of what it means to be a woman through the decades

You can see it for yourself at the Bridgeport Art Center. The exhibition runs from tomorrow, Jan. 21, through Feb. 25, with receptions on Jan. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bridgeport Art Center, and on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stola Contemporary Art, 3738 W Irving Park Rd. For more details on the exhibit, visit the Women’s Caucus for Art website.