ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bridgeport Art Center To Host Exhibit Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of the National Women’s Caucus For Art

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmK5j_0dqrpOoQ00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A major art exhibit celebrating 50 years of women is set to debut in Bridgeport tomorrow.

Despite hurdles with shipping and other pandemic problems, the show will go on, using the voices of over 40 women artists from around the world.

Morning Insider Marissa Parra takes us inside to show the message behind it all.

The question isn’t if these walls can talk, the question is are you listening?

“Our exhibit represents some of the past and the future of where we’d like things to go,” said Laurie Talbot Hall, an artist and volunteer with National Women’s Caucus for Art.

In a language that transcends linguistic barriers, the Bridgeport Art Center’s newest exhibit tells the story of women.

It was just over 50 years ago, in 1970, when thousands of women across the country went on strike for equality. Two years later, the National Women’s Caucus for Art was born.

“We’ve moved the goal post. We have a broader world,” said vice president Noreen Dean Dresser.

Moving the goal post means the work isn’t done.

One study by Artnet and In Other Words claims that between 2008 and 2018, women made up just 14% of art exhibitions throughout the country’s 26 largest museums.

“Our mission is to create community and dialogue,” Hall said.

Driving the conversation forward at this exhibit are women artists from age 14 to 70.

“You’re seeing a cross section of America, where we are today versus 50 years ago,” artist and volunteer Kelly Matthews said.

Hours of artwork, to tell the story of what it means to be a woman through the decades

You can see it for yourself at the Bridgeport Art Center. The exhibition runs from tomorrow, Jan. 21, through Feb. 25, with receptions on Jan. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bridgeport Art Center, and on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stola Contemporary Art, 3738 W Irving Park Rd. For more details on the exhibit, visit the Women’s Caucus for Art website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Art Institute’s ‘A Sunday On La Grande Jatte’ To Be Displayed Reframed On Jan. 27

CHICAGO (CBS) — Everything seems a little brighter after a wardrobe refresh, but sometimes a makeover can take a little longer. The Art Institute originally planned to unveil Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” Thursday, but visitors will have to wait until another week to see it in a refreshed gallery space in its new frame. The painting is being restored and reframed, and will be hung up again on Tuesday, but the gallery where it’s displayed won’t reopen to the public until next Thursday, Jan. 27. Seurat painted the iconic artwork in 1886 and it’s been at the Art Institute...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Auto Show’s First Look For Charity Gala Fundraiser Set For Feb. 11

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in less than a month, and excitement is building. A preview of the show’s First Look For Charity night was held at Goose Island Thursday. This year is the 30th anniversary of First Look, which has raised more than $56 million for local charities. This year, 17 charities have been selected. “The charities run a gamut from the Jesse White Tumblers to New Star, and also the Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness. So these charities are definitely in need of any contributions that they cn raise, because they’re doing more in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy