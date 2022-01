In a year that’s been particularly divisive at Disneyland, there has been no more hotly contested and widely debated topic than Genie Plus, the new, paid version of the FastPass system implemented in November. Even before trying it, fans had concerns about the added expense, in a time of increasing out-of-pocket costs and cut-back perks in the parks. For some fans, it was even a deal-breaker in deciding whether to visit Disney again. On the other side, people said they were happy to pay the additional costs, as long as they could have a more enjoyable park day.

