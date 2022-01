As COVID-19 Omicron cases rise with rapid frequency, the number of unemployment claims in the U.S has skyrocketed as well. According to The New York Post, data released on Thursday revealed a shocking number of jobless claims filed for the week ending on Saturday, Jan. 15. In total, 286,000 workers filed unemployment claims that week. And this is an increase of over 50,000 from the week before.

