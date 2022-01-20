ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy am, a cold and windy Thursday pm

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front moved through early this morning bringing rain with stronger winds and much colder air. Temperatures dropped some 20 degrees or more across many parts of SELA from last night to this morning. Afternoon temperatures today and Friday for most of us will only be in the upper 30s...

