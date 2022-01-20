ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U of Michigan latest to dole out massive sex misconduct settlement

By Katie Smith
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfT7q_0dqrnByt00

This report talks about sexual abuse and assault. Anyone in need of services can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network at www.rainn.org for additional resources.

( NewsNation Now ) — A $490 million University of Michigan sexual abuse payout announced Wednesday is the latest of several multimillion-dollar settlements between universities and alleged victims.

Among those are payouts from Michigan State University, Penn State and the University of Southern California.

Man accused of killing 2 died in jail, meth overuse
Sexual assault lawsuit settlements at major US universities
Infogram University of Michigan

The University of Michigan on Tuesday reached a $490 million settlement with 1,050 people who say they were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Robert Anderson .

Anderson, now deceased, began working at the university in 1966 and retired in 2003. A whistleblower’s 2018 letter to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel sparked an investigation into Anderson’s conduct.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Prior to Tuesday’s settlement, the university was in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits, mostly by men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations.

Anderson, who died in 200, was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football. A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Anderson of sexually abusing them.

University staff missed multiple opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career, according to a report by a firm that the school hired.

Michigan State University

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from 332 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Local heroes: Passerby saves driver from burning truck

Nassar treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He built an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, and several Olympic gold medalists were among his victims .

A separate $380 million settlement also was announced last year with USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and is serving three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

Penn State

Penn State has paid out more than $100 million to more than 40 people who said they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

In July, former Penn State President Graham Spanier reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence for child endangerment in a case stemming from the Sandusky investigation.

Spanier was charged over his response to a 2001 allegation that Sandusky was seen showering alone with a boy.

University of Southern California

In March, 2021, the University of Southern California agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused George Tyndall — the college’s longtime campus gynecologist — of sexual abuse.

That’s separate from an earlier agreement to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that applied to about 18,000 women who were patients of Tyndall’s.

Allegations against Tyndall first surfaced in 2018 in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that the doctor had been the subject of complaints of sexual misconduct at USC dating back to the 1990s.

He wasn’t suspended until 2016, when a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He was able to quietly resign with a large payout the next year.

Tyndall surrendered his medical license in September 2019, records show.

He additionally was charged with 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct from 2009 to 2016 at the university’s student health center.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Serial gas station robber arrested, charged

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Police Department has arrested the man suspected of robbing multiple gas stations in Franklin, as well as four other towns. According to the Franklin PD, Da’Sean McCleskey has been charged with aggravated robbery in three Franklin gas stations, two of which were on N. St. Rt. 123 in December, […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Several students taken into custody after large fight at Meadowdale High School

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Several students are in custody after a large fight broke out at Meadowdale High School Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers from Trotwood, Harrison Township and Five Rivers MetroParks responded to a large fight at Meadowdale High School just after 1 p.m. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WDTN

Counties issue Winter Road Advisories

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Winter Road Condition Advisory. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, a Level 1 Winter Road Condition Advisory means that roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow or ice and it may become slippery in some spots. The Sheriff’s Office […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Will you have to repay the advanced Child Tax Credit payments?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Internal Revenue Service sent letters out at the beginning of the year to families that opted-in for the advanced Child Tax Credit (advCTC) payments. The letter instructs tax filers to be sure to use Schedule 8812 with their 2021 income tax return to claim the remaining credit. Repayment Protection The letter explained […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Graham Spanier
Person
Larry Nassar
WDTN

The Winery at Versailles temporarily halts operations following fire

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The Winery at Versailles has temporarily halted operations after a fire broke out in its main building early Saturday morning. According to the Versailles Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the scene at 8:20 am and quickly got the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time, and […]
VERSAILLES, OH
WDTN

Man arrested for break-ins, more charges pending

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police department arrested a man accused of breaking into a Monroe Township business only moments earlier. At approximately 11 pm on Thursday, January 20, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a business on the 2800 block of Stone Circle drive. The Sheriff’s Office […]
TIPP CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#U Of Michigan#Sex Abuse#Incest National Network#Penn State
WDTN

Semi crash sends debris across roadway

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are clearing up the road after a semi-crash left debris strewn across the roadway. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the semi and a pickup truck collided on I-70 westbound by the Gander RV store and the intersection with I-75. The call came in around 12 pm on Saturday, January […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WDTN

Police: Woman shot multiple times in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. Around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday night, Springfield Police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of Innisfallen Ave. According to Springfield Police, officers arrived to find a woman that had been shot multiple times. She was […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

El Meson’s Pork Loin & Coleslaw

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Mark and Bill join us in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen from Florida! They show Sallie how to make pork loin & coleslaw.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy