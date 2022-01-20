Top 7 Most Iconic Players of the Philadelphia Eagles

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... On the one hand, the Eagles’ practice squad players gave up 475 yards and 51 points to Dallas in a meaningless Week 18 game that skews the above rankings some. On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense was gifted a who’s who of craptastic opposing quarterbacks in 10 of their 18 games. So we’ll call that a wash, and consider the above advanced stats a fair representation of what the Eagles’ defense was in 2021. And it’s not really pretty. Was it the players or the scheme? Certainly, the Eagles’ defensive personnel isn’t great. But it’s also not bad. [...] There’s pretty good reason to conclude that the Eagles’ defense underperformed in 2021. And yet, Gannon is somehow a hot name on the head coaching hiring circuit, having scored interview opportunities in Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The common talking points from national media types — and reporters in the cities that Gannon has interviewed in — is that Gannon is “smart” and “connects well with players.” OK, that’s nice. But don’t the actual results kinda matter?

