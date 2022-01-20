ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 7 Most Iconic Players of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Wegryn Enterprises
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Every team has its greats, but some of the Philadelphia Eagles players will go down in history. Of course, we are not just talking about their current team; we are talking about the players to have graced the team throughout history. They have not exactly been top of the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at 12 veteran wide receivers the Eagles could look to pair with DeVonta Smith

The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL offseason with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the outside wide receiver position. DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece as a sixth-round pick in 2020. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and Philadelphia now has the conundrum of needing to add another playmaker to the position.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles linked to potential free agent and it’s a bad idea

We haven’t even reached Super Bowl Sunday yet, but you’ve watched the NFL long enough to know how things work. For every team that didn’t make the postseason and for every franchise that’s already been eliminated, the focus has already shifted to building towards the 2022-2023 regular season. Throw the Philadelphia Eagles in that category.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add defensive reinforcements

Welcome back to BGN’s Mock Simulation Series. In these weekly articles, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has a *ton* of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Looks like the Vikings won’t be helping the Eagles get extra draft picks

Well, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will not be receiving some extra draft picks by way of the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings have narrowed their general manager search down to the following two “finalists”:. Browns vice president of football operations...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

If Eagles change their mind about Jalen Hurts, these 5 QBs in draft would make sense for offense

Two years ago, the Eagles submitted their draft card to the NFL powers that be, placing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ name on a second-round draft card with the team’s logo placed at the top. The Eagles already had Carson Wentz on the roster, the player they hoped would lead the franchise for years to come, but Wentz suffered a string of injuries that the franchise felt necessitated a need to get another quarterback.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

NFC East Rumors: Cowboys, McClay, Minshew, Eagles

Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones participated in an interview with a local Dallas radio station on Friday in which he aired out some of his frustrations with the team’s 2021 season. He vocalized some frustrations about one of the team’s top cap hits, wide receiver Amari Cooper, not playing up to his contract. Charean Williams of NBC Sports wrote a bit about how Jones’s views could affect Cooper’s future with the team.
NFL
eopsports.com

City of Champions | Philadelphia Eagles History

If you have been following along, you know that Green Bay is hailed as “Title Town” due to the 13 NFL Championships. So, I got to thinking. Why isn’t Philadelphia known as the “City of Champions”? Thus far, I have profiled the Athletics, the Phillies, and the Frankford Yellow Jackets and closed the gap to 13-5. Staying in the Philadelphia football realm, the Green Bay lead will begin to shrink.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

How an Off Season Building Around Hurts Should Look

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that they will be moving forward with Jalen Hurts as their starter for the 2022 season. Any real Eagles fans know that Howie Roseman usually says one thing at the end of year press conference, and then goes and does the opposite of what he said at some point in the off season. For this article, lets assume he actually does move forward with Hurts under center next year. What should an off season trying to build around Hurts look like?
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Texans seeking second interview with Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview. Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more. Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Countess is headed to the NFC Championship

Blake Countess has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on four separate occasions. Initially drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, 32 picks after Halapoulivaati Vaitai and 37 picks before Jalen Mills, Countess failed to make Philly’s roster coming out of camp and bounced from coast to coast over the next half-decade, landing with the Rams, the Eagles, the Jets, the Eagles, the Ravens, and then the Rams again, where he is now gainfully employed and surely hopeful to extend his third postseason run in Los Angeles a little bit longer.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

The Missing Piece For The 2022 Eagles Offense: Calvin Ridley?

The Eagles season has officially ended and now the focus will shift to the offseason and improving positions of need on the team. There isn’t a position that needs upgrading more than wide receiver for the Eagles. With the most recent news from Howie Roseman’s end-of-year press conference where he doubled down on Jalen Hurts and claimed he will be the starter for next year, the Eagles need to focus on giving him the right weapons to succeed.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Three Eagles Who Can Not Be Back In 2022

Following a 31-15 beat down last Sunday in Tampa the Eagles have some very tough personnel choices to make. The Eagles showed a lot of growth this past year, but some Eagles can not return to the team in 2022. You can pick out a handful of options, but here are three of the biggest.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “Pretty good reason to conclude that the defense underperformed in 2021”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... On the one hand, the Eagles’ practice squad players gave up 475 yards and 51 points to Dallas in a meaningless Week 18 game that skews the above rankings some. On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense was gifted a who’s who of craptastic opposing quarterbacks in 10 of their 18 games. So we’ll call that a wash, and consider the above advanced stats a fair representation of what the Eagles’ defense was in 2021. And it’s not really pretty. Was it the players or the scheme? Certainly, the Eagles’ defensive personnel isn’t great. But it’s also not bad. [...] There’s pretty good reason to conclude that the Eagles’ defense underperformed in 2021. And yet, Gannon is somehow a hot name on the head coaching hiring circuit, having scored interview opportunities in Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The common talking points from national media types — and reporters in the cities that Gannon has interviewed in — is that Gannon is “smart” and “connects well with players.” OK, that’s nice. But don’t the actual results kinda matter?
NFL
EagleMaven

Who Stays, Who Goes: Wide Receivers

There will be a lot of talk about the Eagles using another first-round pick on a receiver in these coming months, with the logic being, hey, they have three selections on the first day and they need still need to upgrade the position, so, yeah, why not?. There will be...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning. For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback. That narrative has been mostly pushed away...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
