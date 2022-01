BBB may not pass, but ESG and DEI are sure to keep retirement and benefit managers busy during the coming months, analysts predicted this week. The Biden Administration’s Build Back Better legislation stalled at the end of last year and may not be enacted. But analysts from Mercer and Morningstar predicted that the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and in particular upcoming rules redefining fiduciary and expanding how environmental, social and governance issues may be considered in retirement plans, will keep the retirement and benefits industry busy.

