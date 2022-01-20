ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capito, Manchin Applaud Army Corps Funding for Critical West Virginia Projects

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today applauded the news that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) has allocated funding for projects and programs critical to West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was signed into law in November 2021.

Funding will initiate an important flood risk management study by the Corps in areas of West Virginia impacted by the 2016 flood, as well as support investments in our state’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill provided significant funding to the Corps to address our nation’s water resources needs. Because my EPW Committee oversees the Corps, I’ve worked diligently with the agency to ensure West Virginia’s priorities were included in any spending plan. I’m pleased to say our great working relationship has paid off: The Corps is fully funding every priority I requested,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This infrastructure funding is critical to not only help prevent and mitigate future flooding issues, but also to protect health and encourage economic growth.”

“Today’s funding announcement from Army Corps is incredible news for many areas in West Virginia, with over $20 million headed directly to our state for various projects, including the Kanawha River Basin Feasibility Study which I’ve fought to fund for years. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to provide much needed investments in the Mountain State, and these projects will improve our waterways, drinking water systems and ensure our communities are safe from potential environmental concerns for years to come,” Senator Manchin said.

DETAILS:

· $1.5 million to initiate and complete the Kanawha River Basin flood risk management study. This study is focused on the area of the state impacted by the devastating flooding in 2016 and will inform future projects like flood control measures.

· $5.016 million to the Section 571 Central West Virginia environmental infrastructure program to support water and wastewater projects.

· $5 million to the Section 340 Southern West Virginia environmental infrastructure program to support water and wastewater projects.

· $4.637 million through the Section 219 environmental infrastructure program for upgrades to the Brooke County water treatment plant and distribution system.

· $2.275 million through the Section 219 environmental infrastructure program to the Town of Cairo for a water storage tank replacement.

· $660,000 to continue preconstruction, engineering, and design of a bank stabilization project in Elkview, West Virginia.

· $625,000 for operations and maintenance activities at Stonewall Jackson Lake.

· $210,000 for operations and maintenance activities at Burnsville Lake.

· $174,000 for operations and maintenance activities at Sutton Lake.

· Additionally, the plan will complete the major rehabilitation of the Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Upper Ohio River in Pennsylvania, which will benefit our regional economy.

