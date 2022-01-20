W.Va reporter continues coverage after being hit by car on live TV

DUNBAR, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Tori Yorgey, a West Virginia reporter, is making news of her own after being struck by a vehicle on live TV and jumping back up to continue her report.

Yorgey, with WSAZ, was alone reporting about a main water break in Dubar, West Virginia, Wednesday night. She had just been introduced live on the air when an SUV slammed into her, knocking her into her camera stand and to the ground.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay. I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay, Tim,” Yorgey explained out of view of the camera.

The driver who hit Yorgey could be heard apologizing to the reporter, who politely reassured the woman that she was not hurt.

“That’s live TV for ya! It’s all good…I am so glad I’m okay! You’re okay! You’re Okay! We are all good! Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are okay.”

“My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” Yorgey told anchor, Tim Irr. “I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly I need to move the camera over a bit.”

While Yorgey was obviously shaken, she shared that this isn’t the first time she has been hit by a car.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too, just like that. I am so glad I’m okay.”

“You sure you’re okay, Tori? You sure you’re okay?” Irr asked. “I just saw you disappear…”

Irr explained that Yorgey was in an area that was experiencing a water main break and, from what he has seen in the past, the presence of emergency vehicles can confuse drivers about where to go.

“People get distracted a little bit,” Yorgey added. “She didn’t mean to. It was an accident, and I know it was, and I’m okay. Everything is fine. But again, Tim, we’ll get back to the report.”

Yorgey finished out her time on-air, explaining the water line break to viewers.

Later, on Twitter, Irr posted that Yorgey did receive medical attention following the accident to ensure she was okay.

Prior to her report in Dunbar, Yorgey, who has been with WSAZ for three years, shared that this is her last week with the channel. She wrote on Facebook that she will now be reporting in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.