ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

W.Va reporter continues coverage after being hit by car on live TV

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHnoP_0dqrlLjj00

DUNBAR, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Tori Yorgey, a West Virginia reporter, is making news of her own after being struck by a vehicle on live TV and jumping back up to continue her report.

Yorgey, with WSAZ, was alone reporting about a main water break in Dubar, West Virginia, Wednesday night. She had just been introduced live on the air when an SUV slammed into her, knocking her into her camera stand and to the ground.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay. I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay, Tim,” Yorgey explained out of view of the camera.

The driver who hit Yorgey could be heard apologizing to the reporter, who politely reassured the woman that she was not hurt.

“That’s live TV for ya! It’s all good…I am so glad I’m okay! You’re okay! You’re Okay! We are all good! Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are okay.”

“My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” Yorgey told anchor, Tim Irr. “I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly I need to move the camera over a bit.”

While Yorgey was obviously shaken, she shared that this isn’t the first time she has been hit by a car.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too, just like that. I am so glad I’m okay.”

“You sure you’re okay, Tori? You sure you’re okay?” Irr asked. “I just saw you disappear…”

Irr explained that Yorgey was in an area that was experiencing a water main break and, from what he has seen in the past, the presence of emergency vehicles can confuse drivers about where to go.

“People get distracted a little bit,” Yorgey added. “She didn’t mean to. It was an accident, and I know it was, and I’m okay. Everything is fine. But again, Tim, we’ll get back to the report.”

Yorgey finished out her time on-air, explaining the water line break to viewers.

Later, on Twitter, Irr posted that Yorgey did receive medical attention following the accident to ensure she was okay.

Prior to her report in Dunbar, Yorgey, who has been with WSAZ for three years, shared that this is her last week with the channel. She wrote on Facebook that she will now be reporting in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

West Virginia TV reporter hit by car during live shot, gets up, finishes report

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — A TV reporter made news of her own Wednesday night when she was hit by a car during a live feed, but was able to get up and finish her report. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ Channel 3 had just begun speaking with anchor Tim Irr, reporting on a water main break and road conditions, when she was hit from behind by the luckily slow-moving vehicle, the video shows. Irr, who was looking at a teleprompter, is left confused when he hears Yorgey suddenly yell “Oh my gosh!”
HUNTINGTON, WV
Onward State

Struck By Car, Penn State Grad Finishes Live News Report

One Penn State graduate put her determination to the test Tuesday night when she dutifully finished a news report after she was struck by a vehicle moments earlier. Reporting for WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, 2018 Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications grad Tori Yorgey refused to give up when she was struck by an SUV at the scene of a water main break.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Dunbar, WV
Dunbar, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Dunbar, WV
Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Future WTAE reporter hit by a car live on the air

Local TV news reporter Tori Yorgey will begin her new job at Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV in February, but her last week on the job at WSAZ-TV in Huntington, W.Va., has been eventful: She was struck by a car during a live broadcast and continued reporting, becoming a viral sensation on Twitter late Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Reporter hit by car on live TV speaks to TODAY: 'Accidents happen!'

Tori Yorgey was reporting in West Virginia when she was accidentally hit by an SUV during her live report. She joins TODAY to talk about how she is feeling now and what went through her mind in the seconds after the crash. "I thought I was going under the tire initially, so I was in a shock," she tells Hoda Kotb.Jan. 21, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Live Tv#College#Wsaz
The Independent

Reporter hit by car in live segment but remarkably unscathed: ‘That’s live TV for you’

Viewers in West Virginia were left stunned when a TV reporter was struck by a car while she was live on air.WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey remarkably managed to bounce back to her feet and continue with her report after being hit, much to the surprise of the anchor back in the studio.“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” colleague Tim Irr told the resilient reporter, who quickly picked up her camera after she tumbled during Wednesday evening’s broadcast. While shocking, this wasn't the first occasion in which she had been struck by a vehicle. “That’s live TV for...
ACCIDENTS
Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

TV Reporter Hit By SUV During Live Broadcast

I always wondered why news reporters always broadcasted to close to streets and highways to get a great background shot…someone could get injured if a driver loses control. On Wednesday, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, was suddenly struck by an SUV during a live shot, fell and bounced right […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
ksl.com

A reporter was hit by a car on live TV. A conversation about safety in journalism followed

SALT LAKE CITY — Tori Yorgey did what no local TV reporter wants to do — her live TV shot went viral. In a video that has been seen over 1 million times on YouTube and garnered thousands of shares on Twitter, the 25-year-old multimedia journalist with WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia was hit from behind by a passing car Wednesday evening while reporting on a water main break.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TODAY.com

Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ in West Virginia, was about to do a live report when she was accidentally hit by an SUV. Yorgey, who was alone without a photographer, went on to finish her live shot. She went to the hospital to get checked out and is said to be doing fine.Jan. 20, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Lootpress

Coal miner dies in fall in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coal miner died Friday in a fall in the state’s Northern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice said. The death of 44-year-old Jeffrey A. Phillips is at least the third in the U.S. coal mining industry already this year. Other deaths have occurred this month in Indiana and Kentucky, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted in Family Dollar robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police need your help identifying a man who they say on Sunday robbed the Family Dollar store on 14th Street West. Police say the man entered the store around 10 a.m. and loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent. An employee confronted him when...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy