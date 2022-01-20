ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bN2x5_0dqrlDfv00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market.

Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, highest since late November.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has set back what had been a strong comeback from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and late last year dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.

Companies are hanging on to workers they have at a time when it’s difficult to find replacements. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total in records going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November — a sign that they are confident enough to look something better.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID-19 hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers stayed at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed millions of jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Last year, employers added a record 6.4 million jobs — but that still was not enough to make up for the unprecedented 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020. And hiring slowed in November and December last year as employers struggled to fill job openings.

Still, the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe's highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

There were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected. In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks. There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed last week's print of 231,000 (revised up from 230K) and was well above consensus market expectations for 220,000. Continued claims in the week ending on January 8 also came in higher than expected at 1635K versus expectations for a more modest rise to 1580K from 1551K the week before. The insured unemployment rate rose slightly to 1.2% from 1.1%.
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

US jobless claims rise for fourth time in five weeks

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historical standards. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said this morning. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Almost 8.8 Million People Called Out Sick Earlier This Month, Exacerbating Labor Shortages

A record number of Americans are calling in sick to their jobs, as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Almost 8.8 million people did not go to work between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 because they were sick or caring for someone who was sick with COVID-19 symptoms, Census Bureau data showed. This is the highest recorded number of workers calling in sick since last January’s peak of 6.6 million out, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Census Bureau has been tracking the pandemic’s effect on people’s live via its Household Pulse Survey, which collects and releases data from two-week periods. Recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Layoffs#Ap#Americans#The Labor Department
Reuters

Bank of England on track for second rate rise in under two months

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's central bank looks on course to raise interest rates next week for the second time in less than two months, reversing more of its COVID-19 pandemic stimulus, after inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years. Inflation has risen sharply across advanced economies,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy