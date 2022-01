DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting ahold of non-surgical N95 masks to protect against COVID-19 transmission is getting easier in North Texas. Not only are they available at every Kroger, but they are free. Kroger Dallas Division announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 it is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Effective immediately, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last. Employees are also encouraged to take supplies for themselves and their families. “Kroger Dallas Division is grateful for the ongoing...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO