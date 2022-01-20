ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capito Votes to Preserve the Senate for Bipartisan Solutions, Not One Party Overreach

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324Qxb_0dqrkwCj00
Senatore Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the below statement after voting to prevent Senate Democrats’ attempt to use the “nuclear option” to radically change the Senate’s filibuster rules and abolish the 60-vote threshold when considering legislation.

“Even in an equally divided Senate, a majority of senators saw through the efforts of the Democratic leadership to alter the rules to advance their radical agenda. Tonight, I was proud to stand to promote bipartisanship when considering legislation. Make no mistake: This is not about voting rights. Instead, Democrats’ flip-flopped on their position on the filibuster and attempted a short-sighted power grab to federalize our elections. When the shoe was on the other foot, a Republican majority did not alter the rules. In fact, during that time, 32 of my Democrat colleagues joined Republicans—myself included—in sending a letter to Senators McConnell and Schumer urging them to preserve the filibuster for legislation.

“Now that Senator Schumer’s blatant attempts to break the Senate have failed, I am hopeful that we can work towards bipartisan solutions to help address the needs and issues facing America. Issues like rising inflation, the coronavirus pandemic and lack of access to long-promised tests for the American people, the supply chain crisis, the opioid epidemic, and the crisis at our southern border—just to name a few. These issues demand our attention, and the American people elected us to tackle them and deliver real and meaningful results that make their lives better. Instead, Senator Schumer and most of my Democrat colleagues are choosing to distract from the pressing issues facing West Virginians so they can advance their radical agenda.”

BACKGROUND:

In 2017, Senator Capito, along with 60 of her colleagues from both sides of the aisle sent a letter to Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer urging them to preserve the filibuster for legislation. In total, 28 Republicans and 32 Democrats signed the letter.

On Tuesday, Fox News published an op-ed by Senator Capito highlighting her strong opposition to Senate Democrats’ attempts to change the Senate’s filibuster rules. Click here to read the op-ed.

Last week, Senator Capito delivered a Senate floor speech and participated in a Senate GOP press conference highlighting the importance of the filibuster. Click here watch Senator Capito’s remarks from a press conference, and click here to watch her floor remarks.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTVZ

Bipartisan group of senators seeks common ground on changing Electoral Count Act

A bipartisan effort in the Senate is underway to overhaul a 19th century law that has come under scrutiny in the wake of last year’s January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden have been pushing for the passage of more sweeping election overhaul and voting rights legislation, but have repeatedly hit a wall in the Senate amid Republican opposition. On Wednesday, Democrats tried and failed to change Senate rules in their latest effort to pass a voting rights bill. In the aftermath of that defeat, bipartisan talks focused on the Electoral Count Act — a law dating back to 1887 that details how Congress counts Electoral College votes from each state — are now gaining momentum.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
1470 WMBD

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is discussing a scaled-back law focused on safeguarding election results and protecting election officials from harassment following Democrats’ twin defeats on a voting-rights bill. Lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and including conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
Lootpress

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome was a stinging defeat for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Applaud Army Corps Funding for Critical West Virginia Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today applauded the news that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) has allocated funding for projects and programs critical to West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was signed into law in November 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

VIDEO: Capito Asks West Virginians to Share Broadband Feedback

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, as well as co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, today launched a new initiative inviting West Virginians to share information on broadband challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their communities, as well as other feedback related to this issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Biden’s gambit to nuke Senate rules meets bipartisan resistance

At a time when our nation is sharply divided, some on the political left seem determined to drive partisan tensions to a breaking point. This past week, President Biden launched an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Senate by urging members of his own party to destroy the 60-vote threshold that requires broad buy-in for most legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Senate Gop#Democratic#Republicans#American#West Virginians
Intelligencer

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Honored as MADD ‘Legislative Hero’

Representatives of MADD West Virginia and officials from Ohio County traveled to Charleston recently to recognize U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for her efforts to save lives. Capito was presented with the MADD Legislative Hero Award this past week in her Charleston office. She earned the award for her...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
bleedingheartland.com

Voting rights: bipartisan no more

Jim Chrisinger: Today, as in 1965 and in every Voting Rights Act reauthorization vote, Republican senators have to choose. For more than five decades, voting rights in America enjoyed strong, bipartisan support. Now Republicans have turned their backs. The Voting Rights Act originally passed in 1965, led by President Lyndon...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
lootpress.com

VIDEO: Capito Defends Long-Standing Rules of the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Tuesday spoke on the Senate Floor regarding Senate Democrats’ attempts to radically change the Senate filibuster rules and abolish the 60-vote threshold when considering legislation. HIGHLIGHTS:. DEMOCRATS’ HYPOCRISY: “I’d like to remind President Biden where he was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTAP

Senator Capito talks broadband issues, asks for feedback

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Improving access to broadband and high-speed internet is a hot topic for Senator Shelley Moore Capito. Broadband accessibility has been a major issue Capito has been focusing on since 2015, and Thursday she held a virtual press conference to learn more about broadband issues and improvements across West Virginia.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy