Discover Zizipho Poswa's Stunning Ceramic Sculptures

Entirely reflective and sited in the middle of an urban park, it bears a resemblance to Cloud Gate—Anish Kapoor’s bean-like sculpture and selfie magnet in Chicago. But that resemblance is only skin deep. The Depot, outside the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, is designed to house more than 150,000 art and design works for which there’s no room in the museum itself, and to let visitors see those pieces being cared for. Other museums have opened storage areas to the public, but none has gone as far as the encyclopedic Rotterdam institution, founded in 1849, which began exploring the idea nearly a decade ago. MVRDV, an established Dutch firm, won a 2013 design competition with its proposal for the bowl-shaped tower. That shape means it doesn’t turn its back on any section of the park and that it occupies the smallest footprint for a building of its volume.

