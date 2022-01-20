ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover Zizipho Poswa's Stunning Ceramic Sculptures

By Hannah Martin
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This collection talks about the load that women carry—the baskets, the firewood, the baby,” artist Zizipho Poswa explains of her colossal new ceramic sculptures, examples of which appeared at Design Miami this past December. Titled Umthwalo, the colorful, vaguely figurative body of work, which debuted in a 2018 group...

#Textile Design#Design Miami#Umthwalo#Imiso Ceramics#Xhosa#Ilobola#African#Afrofuturist#Southern Guild
