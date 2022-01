A pickup on Sunday morning and a semitruck on Wednesday morning are among the latest crashes on Highway 20, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was dispatched to a report of a crash on Highway 20 a few miles west of Philomath at 8:21 a.m. Sunday. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, who serves as the public information officer for the fire district, said a truck heading east left the highway and crashed into a tree. Two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO