Barbados PM sworn in after 2nd consecutive elections sweep

By DÁNICA COTO
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was sworn in for a second term Thursday after her party appeared to have swept every legislative seat in the first elections the island nation held as a republic since casting off the British monarchy. Mottley’s Barbados...

www.sfgate.com

globalvoices.org

Clean sweep for incumbent Mia Mottley in Barbados’ first election as a republic

After Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced a snap election to be held on January 19, 2022 — a year and a half before it was constitutionally due — she was roundly criticised, perhaps most vocally by the opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), which called the move “alarming” to the country's democracy and an attempt by Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to consolidate power. In the wee hours of January 20, however, as the final results were tallied, it became startlingly evident that Mottley's gamble had paid off, with her party sailing to a definitive victory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wkzo.com

Early Barbados election results favor incumbent PM Mottley

(Reuters) – Preliminary results trickled in late on Wednesday from the first general election Barbados has held since becoming a republic last year, with initial returns strongly favoring the Barbados Labor Party (BLP) of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The BLP went into the vote holding 29 of the 30...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Barbados holds snap general election amid criticism

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — The eastern Caribbean island of Barbados held a snap general election on Wednesday after cutting ties with Queen Elizabeth II late last year and appointing its first ever president to lead the world’s newest republic. Prime Minister Mia Mottley with the Barbados Labor Party...
WORLD
KEYT

Barbados PM appears to have swept general elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The party of Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley appears to have won every legislative seat in the first elections that the island has held since casting off the British monarchy. Preliminary results released Thursday indicate Mottley’s Barbados Labor Party has secured all 30 seats in the House of Assembly, the lower house of the island’s Parliament. That means the island’s first female leader will serve a second term as prime minister. Mottley’s main opponent, Verla De Peiza of the Democratic Labor Party, conceded defeat and the head of the Caribbean Community congratulated Mottley on the victory.
WORLD
Mia Mottley
Queen Elizabeth Ii
wincountry.com

Barbados to hold first election since becoming a republic

(Reuters) – Barbados on Wednesday will hold general elections called by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Caribbean nation’s first vote since it became a republic last year by removing the British Queen as its sovereign. Mottley, whose Barbados Labor Party now controls 29 of the legislature’s 30 seats,...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Police and election day workers cast ballots in Barbados general election

Police personnel and election day workers in Barbados cast their ballots in the snap general election called by Prime Minister Mia Mottley as the three main contenders for control of the 30-seat Parliament intensified their campaign ahead of January 19. Electoral officials said the voting took place with strict coronavirus...
ELECTIONS
caribbeantoday.com

Barbados to Lift Curfew on Night of General Election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Barbados government has said that the curfew put in place to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 will be lifted on the night of the general election even as opposition parties contemplate mounting a legal challenge to allow people who have tested positive for the virus vote in the January 19 election.
WORLD
Reuters

New Dutch government sworn in 10 months after last election

THE HAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth government was sworn in on Monday, a record 299 days after the last election and a year after his previous administration was forced to resign, with the coronavirus crisis looming over a big spending push. The new coalition...
POLITICS
AFP

Pro-Ankara party looks set to win Turkish Cypriot vote in snap poll

A right-wing nationalist party has won the majority of Turkish Cypriot votes in snap legislative elections in the breakaway northern region of Cyprus, according to provisional official results released Monday. The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara -- has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the plummeting value of the Turkish lira. The National Unity Party (UBP) of right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, won 39.5 percent of the vote, strengthening its presence in the TRNC parliament by taking 24 out of 50 seats. As in 2018, the pro-Ankara UBP will have to form a coalition to govern.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Statue tumbled in Puerto Rico before Spanish king's visit

Unknown people toppled a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León in the pre-dawn hours of Monday ahead of a visit of King Felipe VI to the U.S. Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico.Col. José Juan García, police commissioner for San Juan told The Associated Press that officers patrolling the cobblestone streets of the capital's historic district heard a loud bang at 4:30 a.m. and found the statue broken in pieces.“It sounded like an explosion,” he said.The statue was made of melted steel from British cannons and featured the Spanish explorer facing south with his left hand on...
POLITICS
