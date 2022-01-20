All of Indiana counties in “red” advisory level for COVID-19 spread
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Every county in Indiana is now at an advisory level for COVID-19 spread. This...963xke.com
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Every county in Indiana is now at an advisory level for COVID-19 spread. This...963xke.com
We're burned out on the Covid hyperbole. Nobody gave one iota of concern for all the past years, even decades, people were dying from pneumonia and influenza. At least the case numbers for those were accurate. If somebody died in a car wreck and had the flu, we weren't told they died from the flu.
I am from Indiana and now live out West. Our state did away with the color coding reporting on COVID months ago. It doesn't work anymore .
Comments / 8