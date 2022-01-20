New Mo Willems 'Pigeon' book to be released in September

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the first installment of new books to start 2022. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts, “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods, “Dark Night” by Paige Shelton, “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury, “The Hunger of Crows” by Richard Chippone, “The Hunting” by Stephen Leather, “Invisible” by Danielle Steel, “The Last Protector” by Simon Gervais, “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge, “Life Flight” by Lynette Eason, “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica, “The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven” by Nathaniel Ian Miller, “Never” by Ken Follett, “No Way Back” by J.B. Turner, “Peril” by Bob Woodward, “The Replacement Wife” by Darby Kane, “The Russian” by Ben Coes, “Sleeping Bear” by Connor Sullivan, “The Sorority Murder” by Allison Brennan, “Strangers Game” by Colleen Coble, “Sunrise” by Susan May Warren and “Treacherous Beauty (Benedict Arnold’s Wife” Mark Jacob.
