ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell's lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child. The anonymous juror told The Independent and The Daily Mail that his experience helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Nathan had set a Wednesday deadline for Maxwell's lawyers to file for a new trial, and said prosecutors should reply by Feb. 2.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in late December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be sexually abused by her longtime companion Jeffrey Epstein Her sentencing date has yet to be set.

Maxwell's lawyers had previously said the request for a new trial would include all known undisputed remarks of the juror, along with recorded statements and the questionnaire all jurors filled out. Potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Quoting from the press reports in a letter, prosecutors said the juror asserted that he “flew through” the questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse. Prosecutors called for any juror investigation to be “conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court.” The juror himself has retained a lawyer.

Maxwell has maintained she's innocent, and her family promised an appeal of her conviction. Her lawyers vigorously fought the charges against her during trial, arguing that she was being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors determined to hold someone accountable for Epstein's crimes after the financier and convicted sex offender killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother jailed for life after murdering boyfriend at New Year’s Eve party

A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge apologises for humiliating frail cancer patient over messy weeds after ‘shameful’ case sparked outcry

After pressure from more than 200,000 people, a judge has apologised for berating an elderly cancer patient about his untidy weeds.Judge Alexis Krot told Burhan Chowdhury, 72, “If I could give you jail time on this, I would. The neighbours should not have to look at that,” she said in court. “If you come back here, you’re going to jail,” Judge Krot asserted over the unkempt grass outside his home in suburban Detriot.“You better get that cleaned up, that is totally inappropriate,” she concluded while doling out a $100 fine.Bangladesh immigrant Mr Chowdhury appeared in a Zoom hearing on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Juror#New Trial#Court
The Independent

Sentence slashed in robbery that led to FBI agent's death

A botched bank heist that led to the accidental death of an FBI agent earned convicted robber Francisco Herrera-Genao a 117-year prison sentence.Now, the New Jersey convict, imprisoned since 2007, could be free in as soon as four years because of legislation signed by former President Donald Trump Last June, a federal judge reduced Herrera-Genao's sentence to 22 years, citing provisions in the First Step Act, a 2018 law that eliminated mandatory sentences for some crimes involving firearms. If the sentence stands, he would be eligible for release in Jan. 2026, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.The judge's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Whitey Bulger’s family loses attempt to sue over prison transfer that saw him beaten to death

Whitey Bulger’s family has lost its attempt to sue the US government over the prison transfer that saw the notorious organised crime boss beaten to death.The 89-year-old Boston crime boss, whose real name was Jame Bulger, was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia in 2018, on the same day he was transferred there.His family had sued the Bureau of Prison’s and 30 unnamed members of the prison system for failing to protect Bulger by moving him to the prison at Hazelton, which they say was known for inmate violence.But US District JudgeJohn Preston Bailey in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
LONDON, WV
The Independent

Julian Assange takes step towards challenging extradition at Supreme Court

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.BREAKING: At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. You can help fund his supreme Court appeal here: https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 #FreeAssangeNOW— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 24, 2022In December last year, US authorities won their High Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alleged baby killer nurse makes further court appearance

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies has made a further appearance in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby 32, denies the murders and also denies 10 counts of attempted murder of babies during an alleged year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital Chester.Letby spoke only to confirm her identity during the 50-minute hearing, appearing via video link from a room at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.A videolink to Chester Crown Court showed what appeared to be around a dozen family members of the victims listening to the hearing with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Julian Assange Granted Appeal in U.K. to Fight Extradition to U.S.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right Monday to appeal a lower court ruling. The High Court in London allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges. The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long-running battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago. Just over a year ago, at the start of 2021, a district court judge in London rejected a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy