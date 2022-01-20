ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Mysterious Explosions Shake California Homes—'Deep Rumble Boom'

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the blasts, which have occurred several times in the past...

Rene Carter
3d ago

For those who aren't awake. There cleaning out the under ground tunnels. Do your research. It will feel like an earthquake but smaller.

A
3d ago

Loud inexplicable bangs have been heard for many years now in many parts of the world. Polar shifts, Aliens, plate tectonics, no one really knows the mystery.

