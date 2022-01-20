Mysterious Explosions Shake California Homes—'Deep Rumble Boom'
The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the blasts, which have occurred several times in the past...www.newsweek.com
The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the blasts, which have occurred several times in the past...www.newsweek.com
For those who aren't awake. There cleaning out the under ground tunnels. Do your research. It will feel like an earthquake but smaller.
Loud inexplicable bangs have been heard for many years now in many parts of the world. Polar shifts, Aliens, plate tectonics, no one really knows the mystery.
Comments / 30