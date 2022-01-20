ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox's 'Thorned' Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Wave of Memes

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts..." the musician said of the ring he...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thorns#Engagement Ring#Colombian#Vogue#Twitter
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
79K+
Post
730M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy