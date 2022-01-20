Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO boneless wings every Thursday

While you technically don’t need more than some butter and Frank’s hot sauce to make an authentic Buffalo wing sauce, I like to give my sauce a simmer with a few added spices and aromatics to heighten some of the acidity and flavor that’s already in the hot sauce. Try this with your next batch of chicken wings (if you’re wary of deep-frying, J. Kenji López-Alt has a pretty good technique for getting them crispy in the oven), or bathe a few chicken cutlets in the sauce for a chicken finger sub fit for a Buffalo sports bar. This recipe makes enough sauce for about three pounds of chicken wings.

